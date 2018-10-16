Northeast Ohio Weather: More sun today and windy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are in between systems today so it will be dry. A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast. It will turn windy as a southwest flow develops that will gust over 20 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm well into the 50s. A cold front is forecast to track through tomorrow morning. I have a few showers with it mainly in the morning hours. Some lake effect showers will be around a good portion of the day east of Cleveland. The wind is expected to be even stronger tomorrow as we gust over 30 mph. Temperatures do not warm much at all tomorrow as I’m only looking at mid to upper 40s for a high.