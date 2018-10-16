Oakwood Village voters face tough choice: industrial development or cuts to city services

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - One Oakwood couple says they like the village just the way it is.
“To change it to light industrial, it’s just going to start eating away at the whole area,” said former councilwoman Debbie Haviland.
Haviland says that unwelcome change will occur if Issue 54 passes.
It would change the zoning laws near Alexander and Macedonia Roads from residential to light industrial.
That means commercial buildings could go up right across the street from her home. She believes the area across the street from her home is one of the last big green spaces in Oakwood.
“The sentiment is: we like our neighbors, we like our neighborhood," she said. ”I mean there is just no reason for the zoning change."
But Mayor Gary Gottschalk says there is.
“It’s going to either be housing or these two commercial buildings, it isn’t remaining the same," said the Mayor.
He says a “yes” vote will result in $10 million in income tax revenue over the next 10 years.
“If Issue 54 doesn’t pass, I have to make up the loss that I have with the biggest company in Oakwood leaving, which means an immediate trash pickup fee imposed in January and a property tax issue on the ballot next May," he said. "Road repairs will be stopped. we will have to make drastic cuts in our programs to seniors, families and our youth programs in the summer. And, in addition, staffing will have to be cut.”
But Debbie and some others say that if Issue 54 passes, their neighborhood will be forever changed.
The mayor’s office is distributing pamphlets over the next few days.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.