One teenager arrested for stealing items from the MAPS Air Museum

GREEN, OH (WOIO) - A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a teenager for stealing from the MAPS Air Museum.
Deputies arrested the 17-year-old boy from Cuyahoga Falls late Monday evening and the items are scheduled to be returned to the museum Tuesday.
Museum officials said the teen stole helmets, goggles, oxygen masks, helicopter controls and other irreplaceable items while on a tour of the museum.
The items are valued at several thousand dollars.
No more details of the arrest are being released.
MAPS Air Museum is located at 2260 International Parkway in the city of Green.
