FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith shoots against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. J.R. Smith has been accused of breaking the cellphone of a fan who tried to videotape him in the middle of the night on a New York City street. Police say the Cavaliers guard turned himself in Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, to face a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. The NBA champion was given a summons to appear in court at a later date and released. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Tony Dejak)