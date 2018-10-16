Police chase ends abruptly after driver crashes into pole in Cleveland

According to State Highway Patrol, the car was chased after a traffic violation.

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
By Randy Buffington | October 16, 2018 at 5:25 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 5:25 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An overnight police chase ended with a car into a pole, and a driver in the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that found the car in that position around 2:15 Tuesday morning.

The scene was located on East 85th Street near Wade Park in Cleveland.

According to patrol, they chased the car after a traffic violation.

The driver took off but crashed into a pole shortly after, ending the pursuit.

Emergency crews transported the driver to University Hospital.

