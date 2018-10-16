Police chase ends abruptly after driver crashes into pole in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An overnight police chase ended with a car into a pole, and a driver in the hospital.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says that found the car in that position around 2:15 Tuesday morning.
The scene was located on East 85th Street near Wade Park in Cleveland.
According to patrol, they chased the car after a traffic violation.
The driver took off but crashed into a pole shortly after, ending the pursuit.
Emergency crews transported the driver to University Hospital.
