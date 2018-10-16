Portage County village reeling over widespread water contamination

By Lydia Esparra | October 16, 2018 at 6:58 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 6:58 PM

WINDHAM, OH (WOIO) - A drinking water advisory continues for the Village of Windham in Portage County.

Residents say the water has been discolored and undrinkable for more than a week.

Manganese, a hard, gray metal, entered the system at a high level, prompting the EPA to issue an advisory.

Maurice Hankins, the Village administrator told Cleveland 19: “The problem was fixed by Monday night, but then another problem surfaced.”

The chemical added to clear the manganese clogged a pipe in the plant.

As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., they were working in water 80 inches deep.

The advisory reads as follows:

• INFANTS (less than 1 year) AND NURSING OR PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULD NOT DRINK THE WATER; An alternative water should be used for drinking, making infant formula, making ice, and preparing food.

• Healthy adults may continue to drink the water, use the water for bathing, washing hands and washing dishes. The water may be used for flushing toilets.

• Bottle fed infants and children younger than school age must be supervised while bathing to prevent accidental ingestion of water.

• Do not boil the water. Boiling the water will not destroy manganese.

• Consuming water containing manganese may result in damage to the central nervous system.

Bottled water is available at the village’s fire station.

