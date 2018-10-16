Sunny Side Up: Do you have a problem with men using child carriers?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
Piers Morgan says men who use child carriers are not manly.
Twitter went into a frenzy Monday night after this tweet, prompting fathers to reply with photos of their children in carriers.
Bringing us to the question of the day:
What do you think? Do you have a problem with men using child carriers?
