These numbers prove Ohioans love to pay to get the crud scared out of them in haunted houses and attractions

Ohio ranks second in the country with 130 haunted houses and attractions.
By Dan DeRoos | October 16, 2018 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 2:35 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The business of scaring you for Halloween is apparently a big deal in Ohio.

So much so, Ohio ranks second in the country for attractions like haunted houses, mazes, trails, zombie paintball, hayrides, farms and amusement parks.

According to the website TheScareFactor.com California leads the nation with 137 location followed by 130 in Ohio, 120 in Pennsylvania and 110 in Illinois.

The site also rates some of the top haunts base on customer reviews in categories like cast, costuming, atmosphere, special effects and of course scare factor.

In Northeast Ohio there are several locations that score high like Carnival of Horrors in Cuyahoga Falls, Factory of Terror in Canton and Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory.

