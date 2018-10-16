Village of Windham under alert for water discoloration

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Village of Windham is issuing a water use advisory for sensitive populations experiencing discolored water.
Infants (one year and younger) and nursing or pregnant women should not drink the water.
The Windham Fire Department suggests an alternative source for drinking: Making infant formula or making ice
- Healthy adults may continue to drink the water, use the water for bathing, washing hands and washing dishes. The water may be used for flushing toilets.
- Bottle fed infants and children younger than school age must be supervised while bathing to prevent accidental ingestion of water.
- Do not boil the water. Boiling the water will not destroy manganese.
- Consuming water containing manganese may result in damage to the central nervous system.
Bottled water is available at the Windham Fire Station. If you are unable to pick up water, please call the Windham Fire Station at 330-326-2225.
