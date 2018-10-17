‘All for the Land’: New banner goes up on Sherwin-Williams building

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - LeBron James may be irreplaceable on the basketball court, but his banner that once hung on the side of a building in downtown Cleveland can be replaced.
The new banner was installed Wednesday morning on the side of the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters building near Ontario Street and West Huron Road.
The Cleveland City Planning Commission agreed on the replacement in September, which features an image of the city’s iconic “Guardian of Traffic” and the slogan “All for the Land.”
James' banner was removed in July after he departed Cleveland for Los Angeles.
