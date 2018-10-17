Astros staff ejected from Indians, Red Sox games over suspicious activity

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Reports are circulating that the Houston Astros may have been involved in suspicious activity in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, and in Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Cleveland Indians.
According to Metro Boston: “In the third inning of the first game of the series, security removed a man claiming to be an Astros employee from the media-credentialed area next to the Boston Red Sox dugout, according to multiple security sources who were on the scene at the time of the incident. The man had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential.”
Cleveland 19 confirmed through a source Tuesday night that multiple Astros staffers were ejected throughout Game 3 against the Tribe at Progressive Field.
The source says Houston employees were ejected from the photo pit next to the Indians dugout; however, the feeling among the Indians organization was the suspicious activity was not a leading factor in Houston knocking Cleveland out of the postseason.
The Red Sox beat the Astros 8-2 Tuesday in Houston, and Boston leads the series 2-1.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.