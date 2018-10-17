Astros staff ejected from Indians, Red Sox games over suspicious activity

Astros staff ejected from Indians, Red Sox games over suspicious activity
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, watches his grand slam off Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky)
By John Deike | October 16, 2018 at 10:22 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 10:30 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Reports are circulating that the Houston Astros may have been involved in suspicious activity in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, and in Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Cleveland Indians.

According to Metro Boston: “In the third inning of the first game of the series, security removed a man claiming to be an Astros employee from the media-credentialed area next to the Boston Red Sox dugout, according to multiple security sources who were on the scene at the time of the incident. The man had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential.”

Cleveland 19 confirmed through a source Tuesday night that multiple Astros staffers were ejected throughout Game 3 against the Tribe at Progressive Field.

The source says Houston employees were ejected from the photo pit next to the Indians dugout; however, the feeling among the Indians organization was the suspicious activity was not a leading factor in Houston knocking Cleveland out of the postseason.

The Red Sox beat the Astros 8-2 Tuesday in Houston, and Boston leads the series 2-1.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.