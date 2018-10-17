Deer stuck in fence by its antlers freed by Cleveland Police unit

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a Cleveland couple called to get help for a deer stuck in a chain link fence today, the Cleveland Police 4th District Services Unit helped untangle his antlers and set the deer free.
The unit said it cut the deer free with wire cutters around 11:30 a.m.
Billie Russin and his wife discovered the large buck had became stuck in the chain-link fence on Wednesday morning at their home at 4148 East 77th Street.
“Nobody cares,” Russin said, after voicing his frustrations about calling and getting no immediate response from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Russin called Cleveland 19 after he didn’t get a response right away.
A member of the Cleveland 19 team called ODNR, who said:
“We are aware that a deer is stuck in a fence by its antlers in the Cleveland area. We have notified a wildlife officer who will respond at his earliest convenience.”
Although distressed, the deer did not appear to be suffering from any significant injuries.
