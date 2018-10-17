Cleveland officer acquitted for killing teenager, gets job back

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An officer who shot and killed a teenager in March of 2015, can return to work.
A city arbitrator ruled Cleveland Police Officer Alan Buford will also receive back pay, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer.
Buford shot and killed Brandon Jones, 18, in March of 2015 when officers responded to a report of a break-in at the Parkwood Grocery on Parkwood Drive.
They confronted Jones with guns drawn as he was leaving the store with a bag of stolen items.
Jones was shot once in the chest.
Buford was acquitted of negligent homicide charges in the shooting in July of 2017.
