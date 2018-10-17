Construction is causing delays for morning commute on Interstate 480

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said roadwork on Interstate 480 is causing delays for the morning commute.
Drivers should expect delays from State Route 17 through State Route 14.
Officials are asking drivers to move with caution while going through the construction zone.
You can get up to date traffic updates at this link.
Reporter Julie Holiday said earlier in the day it was taking 20 minutes to get from Interstate 77 to Interstate 271 while driving on Interstate 480
