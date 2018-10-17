Dogs rescued from Hurricane Michael’s path seek adoption in Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - Not only were homes and businesses destroyed by Hurricane Michael, but animal shelters took a hit too.
A truck carrying 88 dogs from shelters in Alabama arrived in Minneapolis Tuesday.
And all of the dogs needed a home.
Just imagine how you'd feel after a 1,200-mile road trip.
Before arriving in Minnesota, the dogs were waiting for adoption in Alabama.
They were living in shelters, but the destructive wind and rain from Hurricane Michael made those buildings inhabitable.
They are now waiting for adoption.
"These guys were already looking for new homes so in order to help them best, we figured we'd take these guys that are ready so we can help the communities there,” said Danielle Cunnane of the Animal Humane Society. “This transport just brought in, like I said, Yorkies, we got Chihuahuas on board, we have lab mixes, we have hound mixes, you are going to find you are looking for.
Minnesota has one of the highest rates of adoption when it comes to dogs and cats. About 60 percent of Minnesotans own a pet.
"I think dogs are dogs and they just want to be with people. They want homes. And we have so many right now,” Cunnane said.
More than 120 dogs are waiting to be adopted at four shelters in the Twin Cities.
