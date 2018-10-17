Elaborate Halloween decorations, ‘Wizard of Oz’ display at Sagamore Hills home becoming a scary destination that stops traffic

SAGAMORE HILLS, OH (WOIO) -At the intersection of Nesbitt and Valley View roads is one of the scariest sights in Summit County: a true Haunted House courtesy of the Loychick Family.
Linda Loychick said she and her husband Alex love Halloween and really get into the spirit. They encourage folks to stop by and talk to them about their decorations, which includes an elaborate Wizard of Oz theme.
“Everybody’s been very supportive. People will come by, walk on the yellow brick road, take photos with their kids, we love it," she said.
This is the third year the Loychick family has put up decorations. They start collecting right after Halloween when things go on sale and it grows bigger every year.
Check out these photos.
