Freeze warning, watch issued for parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Temperatures around Ohio are expected to drop again Wednesday night, bringing the possibility of freezing temperatures overnight and into Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service says “a widespread freeze is expected from near Toledo to Canton and points south for Thursday morning.”
While Cleveland’s low temperature is forecast for 42 degrees overnight, areas like Canton and Mansfield will likely see temperatures lower than 32 degrees.
Sensitive vegetation should be covered or taken indoors to protect from the cold temperatures.
