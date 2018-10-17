The Grinch annoys J.R. Smith about his NBA Finals mistake

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In a couple weeks “The Grinch” will hit movie theaters across the country, the star of the story is poking fun at NBA players before his movie comes out.
One of the players The Grinch made jokes toward was Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.
The commercial starts with Smith taking his shirt off at a restaurant before eating his meal.
Smith relieves a phone call from The Grinch, the movie villain proceeds to remind Smith of how he messed up in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.
After grabbing the rebound from a missed free throw, J.R. Smith dribbled the ball away from the rim and let time expire before the Cavs could get off a shot attempt for a potential game-winner.
Smith says he knew the score was tied but thought Cleveland was going to call a timeout.
Cleveland fans know the rest of the story, the Golden State Warriors would go on and win four games to take home another NBA title.
After several jokes about time and clock, Smith has enough and hangs up on The Grinch.
Smith gets so disgusted by the comments he loses his appetite to eat his meal
