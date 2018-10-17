Here’s what roadwork is still underway in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a bad morning to be on the roadways if you had somewhere you needed to be quick.
Following the traffic mess on I-480, which ODOT says was caused by a contractor failing to open the lanes when scheduled, we wanted to find out how many other projects are unfinished on Cleveland roadways.
There are still some major projects where you may see work being done, even into the fall.
On I-271, ODOT is continuing its long-term project to repave and widen the road, adding more lanes. In some sections of the road, there will be three lanes in each direction, while others will have five. This project, which began in 2016, should wrap up by June 2020.
"That's an area that saw a lot of congestion and a lot of accidents. It's been on our safety list for awhile, and we're very happy to get this project going," said ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland.
There's good news for people on the west side, though. The West Lakefront project is wrapped up, after years in the making.
"All of that work is complete," said McFarland. "There are some minor things that still need to be done out there, but all the orange barrels are removed from that project. That's a very good relief for those that commute from the west side."
However, there is still a major project you’ll want to watch out for downtown. The bridge over Broadway Avenue and I-77 is being repaved, and you’ll need to take a detour in the meantime. This weekend, McFarland says there will be closures along the interstate for parts of this project to continue. The bridge itself will remain closed for 270 days from its initial closure, back in March. That would set it for a tentative reopening early next year.
