Crash victim seeks justice after alleged hit-and-run in Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man seriously injured during a hit-and-run crash in September is seeking justice after he believes the suspect is getting off “too easy.”
Warning: Due to profane language and crash footage, viewer discretion is advised.
The crash was caught on camera by one of the victims friends wearing a go pro on his motorcycle helmet. The video shows headlights appearing to be heading the wrong way on I-480 E near Lee Rd on September 15th.
Robert Hegedus was traveling on the interstate on his motorcycle. On the video, Hegedus can be seen with his bike flying over the car when it pulled sideways in the middle of the lanes.
The driver took off. Hegedus’ friends tried to stop her multiple times. According to a police report, the car was found unoccupied.
Marquetta Adams turned herself in to Warrensville Heights Police and was charged with hit skip, reckless operation, and driving under suspension on September 27th.
“I remember laying there, moaning," Hegedus said. “I’m in the middle of the road, my bikes in the middle of the road, and she just keeps on cruising.”
Hegedus was in the hospital for more than two weeks. He doesn’t think he will be able to fully walk again until December.
"My right knee, the top of the tibia was broke, might need possible surgery. My right wrist was broke,” he said.
Court records show Adams has a history of driving offenses and shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.
In Warrensville Heights, police say on average, seven out of 10 drivers they pull over daily are under suspension.
Hegedus believes Adams is getting off easy.
“There’s no felony charge, no nothing," he said.
Warrensville Heights Police said they’ve reviewed the video and say no additional charges will be filed.
“What if she does this again and kills somebody?" Hegedus asked.
Hegedus is out of work and has mounting medical bills.
Family members and friends are planning multiple fundraisers for Hegedus. One is this Thursday, October 18th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted. The other event is planned for Sunday, November 18th beginning at 2:00 p.m. It’s a spaghetti dinner benefit at Eddie’s Club in Elyria.
