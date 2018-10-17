Lakewood bank robbed by suspect armed with a pen

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - The pen is mightier than the sword, or at the very least, it can achieve the same result as a weapon during a robbery.
According to Lakewood Police, a suspect walked into a Fifth Third Bank branch armed with a note demanding cash Wednesday afternoon.
The teller complied, and the man fled from the West 117th Street bank.
The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, with black hair and a black goatee.
He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, with a red square on the back.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood Police at 216-521-6773.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.