Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson becomes first woman to lead largest command in US Army

(CNN) - For the first time, a woman is leading the largest command in the U.S. Army.
Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson is now commanding the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), which is headquartered at Fort Bragg, NC.
She rises to the position from second in command at Fort Bragg, a position that in 2017 she also became the first female to fill.
The command is composed of 776,000 soldiers and 96,000 civilians.
This may be a first for the Army, but Richardson has had other firsts.
She has been with the Army since 1986, and in 2012 she became the first female deputy commanding general for the 1st Cavalry Division, known as "America's first team."
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.