18M visitors to Cleveland sets a record in 2017

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Just about every day in downtown Cleveland there is a national meeting of some kind, an event, or a convention attracting people from all over the world to Northeast Ohio.
Not to mention the thousands of tourists who may be checking out the city for the first time.
Counting all of those people, and putting an estimated cost benefit to the city, is the job of Destination Cleveland.
They are also the organization responsible for attracting most of those event to Northeast Ohio.
In 2017 Cuyahoga County set another record with 18.5 million visitors.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Cleveland has added an average of 550,000 more visitors a year, for eight straight years, when you see headlines like this:
Destination Cleveland just released its, “2017 CONVENTION + LEISURE TOURISM METRICS REPORT” which states the economic impact on the region for 2017 is estimated at $8.8 billion when you consider hotel room sales, entertainment, food and meeting facilities.
The report also claims those numbers are responsible for 68,000 jobs in the Cleveland area.
“With more visitors coming to the region year after year, perceptions of Cleveland continue to be changed around the country and the world,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO, Destination Cleveland. “And a visitor is so much more than just a visitor. Positive travel-related experiences in Northeast Ohio influence visitors’ consideration of Cleveland as a place to live, work, study or invest, which helps us to get one step closer to our goal of becoming a destination city.”
Destination Cleveland isn’t resting on those numbers.
Gilbert has set a goal of 20 million visitors in the year 2020.
