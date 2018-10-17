Man who killed Strongsville teacher changes plea to no contest

Man who killed Strongsville teacher changes plea to no contest
Jeffrey Scullin pleads no contest to murdering Strongsville teacher Melinda Pleskovic. (Harnocz, Amanda)
By Julia Tullos | October 17, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 11:30 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The 21-year-old man who shot and stabbed a Strongsville Middle School teacher to death changed his plea to no contest Wednesday morning.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was murdered inside her home on Blazing Star Drive in Strongsville on Oct. 23, 2017.

Melinda Pleskovic was killed be her soon to be son-in-law Jeffrey Scullin.
Pleskovic’s soon to be son-in-law Jeffrey Scullin killed her and then went to dinner with her husband.

When Scullin and Pleskovic’s husband Bruce returned to the house, they found Melinda’s body in the kitchen. Scullin and the husband both called 911.

Scullin, who was living with the family, was engaged to Pleskovic’s daughter and they have a daughter together.

The couple was scheduled to marry on Oct. 28, 2017.

Pleskovic taught 6th grade in Strongsville City Schools for more than 20 years.

No motive has been released.

Scullin will be sentenced on Oct. 29 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Pamela Barker.

