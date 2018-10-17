New accusation of police wrongdoing in Weinstein case

FILE- In this May 25, 2018 file photo, NYPD Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, right, escorts Harvey Weinstein into court in New York. New York prosecutors say the former lead police detective in the sexual assault investigation urged one of Weinstein's accusers to delete information from her phone before turning it over to prosecutors. On Oct. 11, prosecutors had abandoned part of their sexual assault case against Weinstein when evidence surfaced that DiGaudio instructed a witness to keep quiet when she raised doubts about another accuser's claim of sexual misconduct. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)