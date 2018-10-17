Northeast Ohio Weather: The latest cold blast is here

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A strong cold front is tracking through the area this morning. It will be a windy and cold day with lake effect showers around. The steadier rain will be this morning. The showers will be more scattered in the afternoon. I don’t see much rain, if any, further inland. Temperatures will not be able to warm much. I went with low 50s for a high area wide. We dip into the 30s tonight and areas that clear out will most likely see frost develop overnight. More sun is expected tomorrow but many temperatures will stay below 50 degrees.