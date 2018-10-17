ODOT looking to increase fines for contractors who snarl morning commute

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This morning, traffic was snarled - backed up for miles along I-480 near I-77, during the Cleveland morning commute - another rush hour mess courtesy of a construction company that didn’t abide by their contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation to have all lanes open by 6 a.m.
"People were just driving crazy - swerving in and out so as soon as the traffic did start to move, people are cutting. Somebody cut me off. So, then I'm honking. So, I'm sure there was a lot of that going on everywhere," said Erica Hance of Cleveland.
An ODOT spokesperson said that the Kokosing Construction Co., Inc. of Westerville, Ohio was performing resurfacing work on I-480 near Granger Road that didn’t wrap up in enough time for the morning commute.
Kokosing has already been fined just over $1,000 for doing the same thing back in September.
ODOT release a statement:
Problem is - this keeps on happening with other projects too. Construction company Burton Scot was slapped with fines of over $16,000 for not abiding by their contracts to have all lanes open along I-90 by 6 a.m. on Sept. 12, and Aug. 28.
ODOT says they are now looking at increasing fines even more to get contractors to follow the rules. Their statement released today went on to say:
Commuters like Hance just hope ODOT can do something to get construction crews to stop driving them crazy before they even get to work.
“They are making lots of people late for work. Everybody has somewhere that they have to be and we have to be at our jobs. So, they need to get their job done,” added Hance.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.