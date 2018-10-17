2 people die in Tuesday’s motorcycle crash at the Interstate 77 interchange

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people died in Tuesday's motorcycle crash at the Interstate 77 interchange.
The Cleveland Metro Post said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Interstate 480 at the Interstate 77 interchange.
Investigators said a red 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 480 and it exited on to the Interstate 77 north ramp.
Authorities said the ramp curved to the right and the motorcycle slide off the left side of the ramp and struck a Yield sign.
The bike overturned and traveled over the Interstate 480 to the Interstate 77 ramp and finally came to rest in the grass median, according to the highway patrol.
The highway patrol said 22-year-old Peter Nero from Sagamore Hills was ejected from the bike during the crash, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shelby Novak, 19, Macedonia was transported to a local hospital.
She died from her injuries, according to highway patrol.
Investigators said Nero had a temporary motorcycle permit, but had not obtained a motorcycle endorsement.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.