2 people transported to hospital after rollover crash at Interstate 77/90 split in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Highway Patrol said two people were taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash at the Interstate 90 Interstate 77 split in Cleveland.
The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to highway patrol.
Investigators said the driver lost control and rolled his car into the grass between the highway and the on-ramp.
Officials had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the driver from the car wreck, according to investigators.
The name of the victim has not not been released at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
