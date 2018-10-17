Poisonous mushrooms sending Northeast Ohioans to the hospital

CLEVELAND,OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is reporting more than 12 cases of people eating poisonous mushrooms since August.
"Even just half a cap off the top of a mushroom can be lethal for an adult human and a much smaller amount for any child,” said Dr. Christina Lindenmeyer. Jeremy Umanski, a licensed wild mushroom expert and an owner of Larder Deli says this is not surprising. “This is people going out, seeing a mushroom, and thinking it might be another one that I can eat.”
The most common dangerous mushrooms are called “death cap” mushrooms.
They’re white with umbrella shaped tops and a cup at the base of the stem. To avoid any problems, Larder welcomes customers to come in and ask questions.
Umanski said, “Just before you got here, a woman came in with a bag and a bowl of different mushrooms asking what they were.” He says all of them were non-toxic and most of them were what’s known as the “honey mushroom.” Umanski says they’re edible, delicious, and common in this area.
“This mushroom comes up in your lawn every summer and fall and there’s big, golden blooms,” said Umanski. Umanski asks that you be cautious before you eat anything you find outside.
Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say only about three percent of mushroom varieties are poisonous.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.