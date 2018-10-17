Report of jaguar escape from Akron Zoo turns to panic on social media

A drill turned to panic on social media.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A claim on social media shows how quickly fake news can spread.

A Facebook post, which has now been shared nearly 400 times, falsely reported a jaguar escaped from the Akron Zoo.

🗣BREAKING NEWS....A damn jaguar just escaped from the Akron Zoo‼️

Akron Zoo officials set the record straight, saying the reported escape was actually part of a routine drill to train staff on how to deal with potential animal escapes.

At the Akron Zoo we run a minimum of four safety drills a year to practice our skills and response times to potential incidents. This morning we ran our required dangerous animal escape drill. This scenario involved our jaguar Bella. Once again, this was a drill with a scripted scenario. Bella never left her habitat and is safe and warm inside.
The Akron Zoo said to conduct the drill, a staff member actually mimicked the movements of a jaguar.

