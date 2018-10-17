Report of jaguar escape from Akron Zoo turns to panic on social media

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A claim on social media shows how quickly fake news can spread.
A Facebook post, which has now been shared nearly 400 times, falsely reported a jaguar escaped from the Akron Zoo.
Akron Zoo officials set the record straight, saying the reported escape was actually part of a routine drill to train staff on how to deal with potential animal escapes.
The Akron Zoo said to conduct the drill, a staff member actually mimicked the movements of a jaguar.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.