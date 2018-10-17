Richmond Heights apartment residents face collapsing ceilings, unsightly water leaks

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Residents said the living conditions at the Loganberry Ridge Apartments need to change.
One tenant, who doesn’t live in Section 8 housing, tells Cleveland 19 she’s reported several concerns to her property owner, ROCO Real Estate.
For instance, the ceilings collapsing, holes in the walls and, most recently, a significant leak in her hallway.
We took her concerns to the Richmond Heights building department and they are expected to send an inspector out to look at the building soon.
We are still waiting to hear from from ROCO management.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.