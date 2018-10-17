Sandusky man arrested after ice cream order goes awry

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - A trip to the local ice cream parlor ended with a man behind bars Sunday in Sandusky.
According to police, James Pennington, 45, walked into Cobbs Drive-In, grew irate over the sundae prices and reportedly spit at the employees.
Officers caught up with Pennington down the road minutes later, and he informed police he argued with staff and left.
After conferring with a local prosecutor, officers located Pennington again--this time at a local motel, arrested him for disorderly conduct and menacing, and booked him into Erie County Jail.
