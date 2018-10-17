Victim riddled with bullets in Cleveland rushed to UH

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and arm Wednesday night on the city’s East Side.
According to Cleveland Police, the shooting broke out in an apartment complex near Woodland Avenue.
The man was rushed to University Hospitals.
Police have not announced any arrests.
The identity and condition of the victim have not been released.
To date, more than 100 people have been killed in Cleveland in 2018, as the city’s year-over-year gun violence persists.
