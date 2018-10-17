Waterspouts spotted along Northeast Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several images and videos of waterspouts near Cleveland were shared on social media Wednesday morning.
As of 9:49 a.m., the National Weather Service says they received one report of a waterspout with a slight chance for more to develop throughout the rest of the morning.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waterspouts are most commonly defined as tornadoes over water.
If a waterspout if spotted, people are urged to use extreme caution and keep a safe distance.
