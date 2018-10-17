Waterspouts spotted along Northeast Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline

Several images and videos of waterspouts near Cleveland were shared on social media Wednesday morning.

By Chris Anderson | October 17, 2018 at 10:01 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 10:04 AM

As of 9:49 a.m., the National Weather Service says they received one report of a waterspout with a slight chance for more to develop throughout the rest of the morning.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waterspouts are most commonly defined as tornadoes over water.

If a waterspout if spotted, people are urged to use extreme caution and keep a safe distance.

