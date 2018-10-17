Willoughby Hills police looking for stranger who tried to order 11-year-old girl into van

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police said a stranger attempted to order a young girl who was just dismissed from a Willoughby Hills school into a van.
According to the Willoughby Hills Police Department, officers were called to Cornerstone Christian Academy on SOM Center Road after a stranger approached an 11-year-old girl in the parking lot at dismissal time.
The 11-year-old victim said she heard the suspect call her by her name, but told the suspect that she did not know her. The suspect then allegedly ordered the girl into the vehicle, but she refused.
The victim told police that the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction on SOM Center Road.
Several witnesses said the suspect was a light-skinned African-American female, approximately 25- to 30-years-old with two braids near the front. She also had a birthmark between her lip and nose on the left side, bright red lipstick, long eyelashes, full eyebrows, and red fingernails.
The suspect was believed to be carrying an iPhone with a pink and black protective case.
The vehicle she was trying to order the child into was described as an older model tan or gold mini-van or SUV.
If anybody has information regarding the suspect, contact the Willoughby Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.
