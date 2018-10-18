Benintendi, Red Sox hold off Astros 8-6 for 3-1 ALCS lead

Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, left, and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate their 8-6 win against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN | October 18, 2018 at 12:27 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 12:43 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Left fielder Andrew Benintendi made a diving catch with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Boston Red Sox held off the Houston Astros 8-6 on Wednesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Boosted by a questionable fan interference call and another home run from Jackie Bradley Jr. in a gripping back-and-forth game, the Red Sox moved within one victory of their first World Series trip since winning the 2013 title.

Craig Kimbrel earned a shaky six-out save, aided by a rocket throw from right fielder Mookie Betts and Benintendi's daring grab of Alex Bregman's sinking liner in left. Boston improved to 4-0 on the road in these playoffs and inched closer to eliminating the defending champions.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Houston, where ace Justin Verlander will pitch for the Astros with their season on the line. David Price, who was warming up in the bullpen late in Game 4, will start for Boston on three days' rest after Chris Sale was ruled out Wednesday while recovering from a stomach illness.

Bradley hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, his latest huge swing for a Red Sox team that was knocked out of the postseason by Houston in the Division Series last year.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce celebrates after Houston Astros' Alex Bregman made the final out in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston has won three straight after a Game 1 loss, and this one came with some controversy after Houston star Jose Altuve was denied a two-run homer in the first inning because of fan interference.

Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., hits a two-run home run off Houston Astros pitcher Josh James during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston trailed by one with two outs in the sixth when Christian Vazquez doubled to deep right-center. Center fielder George Springer nearly made a leaping catch, but the ball glanced off his glove.

Fans interfere with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts trying to catch a ball hit by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. Altuve was called out. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Bradley, who hit a grand slam in Game 3 and a three-run double in Game 2, put the Red Sox on top 6-5 with his soaring shot to right field on the next pitch from rookie Josh James.

Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., celebrates after his two-run home run with Christian Vazquez off Houston Astros starting pitcher Josh James during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston got some insurance in the seventh when Lance McCullers walked in a run after taking over for Ryan Pressly with the bases loaded and two outs. J.D. Martinez padded the lead further with an RBI single in the eighth.

Houston Astros' Tony Kemp is tagged out at second by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Houston cut the lead to two on an RBI groundout by Altuve in the eighth.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce fall into the dugout trying to catch a foul ball hit by Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Red Sox starter Rick Porcello allowed seven hits and four runs in four innings. Joe Kelly was the winner after giving up a run in the fifth.

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a single by Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his RBI-single against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., watches after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., celebrates after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel forces Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez out at first during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Boston Red Sox celebrate their win against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
