Browns and Bucs both searching for defense

The Tampa Bay defense has been bad every week. So bad that they fired Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith and replaced him with Mark Duffner. Can the Browns expect a lot of changes from what they see on tape because of that move? “I do not think that you can change a lot,” said Jackson. "I am sure he is going to change some things and I am sure that he is going to put his personality on play calls and the defense his way, but I think that the scheme and who they are is not going to change too much.”