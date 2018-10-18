Bullying is a top issue among texters on Crisis Text Line

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Crisis Text Line is a free service that allows people to reach out to counselors via text any time of the day. The number is 741741.
“You help someone everyday. You help people figure out their feelings. You’re there to talk to them and make them feel better,” says Danial Browne, who is one of 4,400 volunteers nationwide for the Crisis Text Line.
“We are a confidential, free, 24-7 support line. We’re there for any type of crisis. Not just suicide,” explains Browne.
By texting to 741741, someone will be there to listen.
In Ohio, Browne says most texts are about bullying: “Ohio is actually the fourth-highest state in the country that texters, texted about bullying.”
The texts are anonymous.
“I never see their number. They never see who I am,” adds Browne.
And he says no problem is too big, or too small.
“Even if you really don’t feel like you’re in crisis, you just need someone to talk to, text it.”
Browne has since partnered with the North Ridgeville Anti-Bullying Club to raise awareness about the Crisis Text Line.
