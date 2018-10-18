Cleveland joins 450 cities around the world in A21 Walk for Freedom this weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -This Saturday all over the world, including Cleveland, hundreds will take part in the A21 Walk for Freedom.
“Slavery is the fastest growing organized crime in the world. It’s real, hidden in plain sight, and tearing at the social fabric of every nation and economic structure,” according to the website for A21. “But that’s why we exist. 21st century abolitionists determined to bring change.”
Sponsoring the event locally is Journey Church and the Hue Jackson Foundation which combats human trafficking in Cleveland.
“There is a need for us to be educated and a voice for the voiceless,” Jennifer Wilkes, a Co-Pastor of Journey Church said about the walk.
The one mile walk from Lincoln Park in Tremont begins at 10 A.M. and will have four static displays along the route that will explain the different forms of human trafficking from sex trafficking to forced labor.
“We as individual consumers can be participants of human trafficking and not even be aware of it,” according to Kimberly Diemert, Executive Director of the Hue Jackson Foundation. “So by purchasing things such as counterfeit handbags, going to a nail salon you can actually be patronizing businesses who engage in slavery.”
According to A21 there are several ways that people are either coerced or sold into slavery.
1. FALSE JOB ADVERTISEMENT
2. SOLD BY FAMILY
3. LOVERBOY (pimp)
4. OTHER
5. ABDUCTION
6. TRAFFICKED BY FRIEND
7. FALSE IMMIGRATION
