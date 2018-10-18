Cleveland man indicted in federal court for robbing 5 east side banks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was indicted for robbing five banks in less than two weeks.
Anthony Jones, 59, is accused of robbing the following banks:
- U.S. Bank at 1350 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Aug. 27
- Huntington Bank at 905 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Aug. 30
- Fifth Third Bank at 600 Superior Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 4
- Citizen’s Bank at 2175 Warrensville Center Road in University Heights on Sept. 6
- Woodforest National Bank at 3400 Steelyard Drive in Cleveland on Sept. 8
Jones, who was arrested on Sept. 8, faces five counts of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The investigation was handled by the FBI, Cleveland Police Department, and University Heights Police Department.
