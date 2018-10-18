Cleveland Police looking for man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a 18-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.
Police said Kayle Elizabeth White is still missing.
Investigators said the suspect is Dylan R. Thomas.
Authorities said the Kayle was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Kayle was sitting on the curb in the area of 5222 Fleet Avenue when the suspect drove up and grabbed the victim by her shirt and threw her in the car, according to police.
The family told police they have not had contact with the Kayle since that time, according to investigators.
Police said detectives have checked multiple locations.
