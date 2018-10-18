Cleveland police seek to identify armed suspects who robbed elderly woman

Police say the male suspects approached a 74-year-old woman as she was walking to her car and took her purse.

Cleveland police seek to identify armed suspects who robbed elderly woman
Police say they robben an elderly woman
By Chris Anderson | October 18, 2018 at 9:15 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 9:15 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying suspects believed to be responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The crime took place on Oct. 17 at a store on St. Claire Avenue.

Police say the male suspects approached a 74-year-old woman as she was walking to her car and took her purse. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.