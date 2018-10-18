Cleveland police seek to identify armed suspects who robbed elderly woman

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying suspects believed to be responsible for an aggravated robbery.
The crime took place on Oct. 17 at a store on St. Claire Avenue.
Police say the male suspects approached a 74-year-old woman as she was walking to her car and took her purse. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Cleveland police.
