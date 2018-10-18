More issues arise on Interstate 480 for morning commute

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Construction work being done on Interstate 480 near the Granger Road exit caused headaches for drivers on their morning commute on Wednesday.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said one of the reasons for the traffic jams was because the contractor performing resurfacing work did not abide to their contract requirement to have all the lanes open in time.
The lanes were supposed to be opened by 6 a.m., construction barrels were blocking some lanes.
Around 5:30 a.m. Cleveland 19′s Jamie Sullivan and Kendall Forward reported the construction barrels have been removed before the Thursday morning commute before majority of drivers head to work and school.
Even though the construction barrels have been cleared, traffic is still a mess. The traffic jam does is not construction related.
