DeWine says he will not allow insurers to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In less than three weeks, Ohio voters will decide on a new governor.
Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine are running to replace Governor John Kasich who will leave office after serving two terms.
In a one-on-one interview with Cleveland 19, DeWine addressed multiple issues, including health care and his views on insurance carriers and their responsibilities involving people who have pre-existing medical conditions.
“We don’t want anyone in a position where they can’t get insurance or they can’t get insurance, but it’s going to cost them an exorbitant amount,” Dewine said and continued, “I went back and looked at my record 7 different times in congress I voted for coverage for pre-existing illness, so this is a bogus idea.”
One critical issue that has not seemed to get much traction in the campaign is the status of Lake Erie. The western basin of the lake has seen a dangerous share of algal blooms the last few years, and it’s clear work needs to be done to protect this valuable asset, “When I was in congress I was able to get additional money for wetlands protection around Lake Erie and to open up areas for public use,” Dewine said adding, “There will be stronger advocate for Lake Erie than Mike DeWine.”
DeWine, the current State Attorney General, says he is not in favor of Issue 1 which would cut down the number of people sent to prisons on drug charges.
The problem with Issue 1, DeWine believes, is that it is soft on those found with significant amounts of drugs including fentanyl.
