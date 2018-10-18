Cleveland family concerned about horrible living conditions with no heat and baby with special needs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A family says they asked their landlord to fix multiple issues inside their home for months. Now, after a failed housing inspection and a baby in the hospital, they’re reached out to Cleveland 19 for help.
Michele Lewis is at a loss for words at the condition of her home. She rented the unit on East 131st and Shaw Avenue last spring.
“We had no where to go. This was our last option,” she said.
Lewis said the landlord told her he would fix all of the obvious cosmetic issues after she moved in. Those issues included shredded blinds, doors off the hinges, and ripped up carpet.
Months later, those issues still aren’t fixed and there are a handful of even more concerning issues beyond what you can physically see.
Lewis’ nine month old nephew, Clifton Jr. lived in the home. He’s in the hospital now and Lewis said when he gets released, he won’t be able to come back to his home. His unit has no heat.
“He’s on oxygen. He had stomach surgery he has so many medical problems,” she said.
In two inspections from the City of Cleveland’s Department of Building and Housing, Cleveland 19 found more than 30 violations.
They include:
- Porch roof deteriorating
- No furnace connected to the 2nd floor
- Cockroach infestation
- Bathroom floor deteriroated
- Toilet that doesn’t flush
- Exposed electrical conductors
Cleveland 19 made multiple attempts to reach the landlord. He did not answer.
