FB Live murder: Godwin lawsuit against Facebook dismissed

CLEVELAND, OH
According to court records, the lawsuit filed by Robert Godwin’s family against Facebook has been dismissed by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
The lawsuit, filed in January, alleged Facebook had access to data and information on Godwin’s killer, Steve Stephens, and claimed the tech company should have known that Stephens was a threat.
Godwin’s estate claimed Facebook staff should have alerted authorities to Stephens’ violent intentions, thus preventing the point blank murder that unfolded Easter Sunday on Facebook Live in 2017.
Facebook was criticized as it took the social network more than two hours to remove the brutal video from the platform.
Two days later, Stephens shot himself in the head and died instantly as authorities closed in on him in Pennsylvania.
