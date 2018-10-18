‘Forest of Screams’ is a longtime dream for Medina businessman

Visitors can enjoy a haunted hayride, haunted trail and haunted house

The owner of 'Forest of Screams' took Wake Up Cleveland on a tour of the 50+ acre haunted complex.
By Damon Maloney | October 18, 2018

MEDINA OH (WOIO) - Halloween is fast approaching and there are a variety of haunted attractions across Northeast Ohio looking to entertain and scare visitors.

Forest of Screams, off Route 18 in Medina, is one of the newest attractions in the area. It features a haunted hayride, haunted house and haunted trail on a 50+ acre complex. The business features a gift shop, concession stand and bonfire space for visitors

Owner, Rodney Geffert, took Wake Up Cleveland on a tour. He’s been in the industry for more than two decades and calls his latest project a dream come true.

