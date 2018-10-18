‘Forest of Screams’ is a longtime dream for Medina businessman

MEDINA OH (WOIO) - Halloween is fast approaching and there are a variety of haunted attractions across Northeast Ohio looking to entertain and scare visitors.
Forest of Screams, off Route 18 in Medina, is one of the newest attractions in the area. It features a haunted hayride, haunted house and haunted trail on a 50+ acre complex. The business features a gift shop, concession stand and bonfire space for visitors
Owner, Rodney Geffert, took Wake Up Cleveland on a tour. He’s been in the industry for more than two decades and calls his latest project a dream come true.
