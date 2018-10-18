Homicide detectives respond after 2 people found dead on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are investigating a scene where two people were found dead on the city’s West side.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 3100 block of West 112th Street Thursday morning.
A neighbor called police to perform a welfare check after returning to the duplex building and reported not hearing anything coming from the neighbor’s home.
Initial reports from police indicate that one person is believed to have been murdered while the second person may have taken their own life.
