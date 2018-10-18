‘Infinity Mirrors’ exhibit helps Cleveland Museum of Art achieve busiest summer ever

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art welcomed a record-breaking 305,692 visitors from July 1 through Sept. 30; the highest summer attendance in the museum’s history.
The increase in visitors is a result of the “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” exhibit. The museum says more than 120,000 visitors from all 50 states and 23 countries attended the art installation.
The exhibit featuring seven “Infinity Mirrors” rooms from artist Yayoi Kusama was the only midwest venue and just one of five locations across the United States to host the displays.
Summer visitors inflated the museum’s revenues by $6.9 million in direct spending. Additionally, approximately $5.5 million were contributed to the Cuyahoga County economy by the exhibit’s visitors.
The 2018 attendance mark is more than double the amount of visitors that attended during the same period in 2017.
