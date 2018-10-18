‘Infinity Mirrors’ exhibit helps Cleveland Museum of Art achieve busiest summer ever

Millions of dollars were pumped into the Cuyahoga County economy, thanks to the "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit.
By Chris Anderson | October 18, 2018 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 1:40 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art welcomed a record-breaking 305,692 visitors from July 1 through Sept. 30; the highest summer attendance in the museum’s history.

The increase in visitors is a result of the “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” exhibit. The museum says more than 120,000 visitors from all 50 states and 23 countries attended the art installation.

We are ecstatic to see such strong growth in our summer attendance and are delighted to have welcomed so many visitors to the institution from around the globe. We attribute this success to Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors and our participation with FRONT International Triennial. In addition to having a strong impact on the institution, Infinity Mirrors significantly added to the local economy as well.
William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art

The exhibit featuring seven “Infinity Mirrors” rooms from artist Yayoi Kusama was the only midwest venue and just one of five locations across the United States to host the displays.

Summer visitors inflated the museum’s revenues by $6.9 million in direct spending. Additionally, approximately $5.5 million were contributed to the Cuyahoga County economy by the exhibit’s visitors.

The 2018 attendance mark is more than double the amount of visitors that attended during the same period in 2017.

